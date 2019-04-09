Inmates train shelter dogs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inmates train shelter dogs

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. --  St. Francis Community Animal Rescue in Murphysboro has teamed with the Vienna Correctional Center to help both offenders and shelter dogs.

St. Francis sent 6 dogs to the correctional facility for a 12-week basic training program. The dogs are working with inmates to learn basic commands such as sit, stay, and how to walk on a leash. The program gives the dogs a chance to come out better behaved and prepared for life in a home.

A graduation ceremony and adoption event will be held in early May. Eight more dogs will begin the 12-week program on April 26. Contact St. Francis Care in Murphysboro at (618) 687-2079 for more information.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.