Easter Sunrise Service planned at Bald Knob Cross

WSIL -- This Easter, April 21, marks the 83rd consecutive year people will gather for a sunrise service atop Bald Knob Mountain in Alto Pass, Illinois.

The Welcome Center will open at 5:15 a.m., providing coffee and donuts. The sunrise service will begin at 6:00 AM. Sunrise will be approximately 6:14 a.m. The 111' tall Cross is celebrating its 56th birthday.

A shuttle service will be provided, leaving Walker Funeral Home, located at 425 Main Street in Alto Pass at 5:15 a.m. for a cost of $5 per person. Advance reservations for the shuttle are recommended: Call 618-713-8516, or email info@baldknobcross.com.

Parking is also available at the cross. Organizers recommend you bring a blanket or lawn chair.