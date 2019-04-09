Easter Sunrise Service planned at Bald Knob Cross

WSIL -- This Easter, April 21, marks the 83rd consecutive year people will gather for a sunrise service atop Bald Knob Mountain in Alto Pass, Illinois.
CARMI, Ill. -- The Carmi Police Department is asking for help getting a new police canine.
MARION, Ill. -- The Illinois Trucking Association will hold an advisory committee luncheon next week as a way for truck drivers to discuss issues they face in the business.
WSIL -- A drug resistant fungus being called a global health threat has been detected in Illinois.
(CNN) Hydrogen peroxide, the active ingredient in over-the-counter whitening strips, may be harmful to the layer under the enamel of teeth, according to research presented Tuesday at a scientific meeting.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is trumpeting legislation introduced in the Illinois General Assembly to create a graduated income tax structure.
WSIL - Wednesday will be another chance to get outdoors
MARION -- The Williamson County Highway department is closing Spillway Road Tuesday, April 10.
WSIL -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wants President Donald Trump to declare 58 counties disaster areas due to flooding in February and March.
WSIL -- The familiar buzzing of hummingbirds will soon be heard once again across the region as the tiny birds migrate northward for the warmer months of the year. As of April 8, sightings of hummingbirds had been reported as far north as St. Louis according to the hummingbirdcentral.com.
