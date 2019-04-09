Easter Sunrise Service planned at Bald Knob Cross - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Easter Sunrise Service planned at Bald Knob Cross

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- This Easter, April 21, marks the 83rd consecutive year people will gather for a sunrise service atop Bald Knob Mountain in Alto Pass, Illinois.

The Welcome Center will open at 5:15 a.m., providing coffee and donuts. The sunrise service will begin at 6:00 AM. Sunrise will be approximately 6:14 a.m. The 111' tall Cross is celebrating its 56th birthday.

A shuttle service will be provided, leaving Walker Funeral Home, located at 425 Main Street in Alto Pass at 5:15 a.m. for a cost of $5 per person. Advance reservations for the shuttle are recommended: Call 618-713-8516, or email info@baldknobcross.com.

Parking is also available at the cross. Organizers recommend you bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.