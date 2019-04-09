Sen. Fowler to address Illinois Trucking Association

MARION, Ill. -- The Illinois Trucking Association will hold an advisory committee luncheon next week as a way for truck drivers to discuss issues they face in the business.

Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, will speak during the meeting at 17th Street Barbecue in Marion. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18 and runs until 1 p.m. Trucking industry leaders, owners and drivers in southern Illinois are invited to the discussion.

Attendees are asked to RSVP to the email jjohnson2@sgop.ilga.gov or call (618) 210-4889.