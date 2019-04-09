Peoria man gets 90-year sentence for 2017 shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Peoria man gets 90-year sentence for 2017 shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A 90-year prison sentence has been handed a northern Illinois man convicted of firing a bullet that left a man unable to walk, talk and breathe on his own.

Perriyon King of Rockford apologized Tuesday for the April 2017 shooting that put 71-year-old Richard Griffin under a doctor's care for the rest of his life. However, the 22-year-old King maintained he wasn't the shooter.

King was convicted earlier this year of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action. Prosecutors say King's victim was not the intended target. In a separate trial, co-defendant 27-year-old Edmond Lilly Jr. was acquitted.

Marsha Griffin told Winnebago County Circuit Judge Donna Honzel that she and her husband were driving home after dinner when a bullet pierced the window. A second bullet struck her husband in the head, where it remains lodged.

