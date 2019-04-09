Lawsuit aims to change school nutritional requirements again

SALINE CO. -- Sheriff Whipper Johnson and his seven deputies are stepping up efforts, in order to improve public safety.
SALINE CO. -- Sheriff Whipper Johnson and his seven deputies are stepping up efforts, in order to improve public safety.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A local animal rescue group wants you to reconsider if you've thought about filling your child's Easter basket with more than just candy.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A local animal rescue group wants you to reconsider if you've thought about filling your child's Easter basket with more than just candy.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- The Williamson County Highway department is closing Spillway Road Wednesday, April 10.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- The Williamson County Highway department is closing Spillway Road Wednesday, April 10.
MURPHYSBORO -- Illinois is one of several states suing the Department of Agriculture over rollbacks of school lunch regulations. The lawsuit argues the changes go against nutrition requirements put in place by Congress.
MURPHYSBORO -- Illinois is one of several states suing the Department of Agriculture over rollbacks of school lunch regulations. The lawsuit argues the changes go against nutrition requirements put in place by Congress.
WSIL -- This Easter, April 21, marks the 83rd consecutive year people will gather for a sunrise service atop Bald Knob Mountain in Alto Pass, Illinois.
WSIL -- This Easter, April 21, marks the 83rd consecutive year people will gather for a sunrise service atop Bald Knob Mountain in Alto Pass, Illinois.
CARMI, Ill. -- The Carmi Police Department is asking for help getting a new police canine.
CARMI, Ill. -- The Carmi Police Department is asking for help getting a new police canine.
MARION, Ill. -- The Illinois Trucking Association will hold an advisory committee luncheon next week as a way for truck drivers to discuss issues they face in the business.
MARION, Ill. -- The Illinois Trucking Association will hold an advisory committee luncheon next week as a way for truck drivers to discuss issues they face in the business.
WSIL -- A drug resistant fungus being called a global health threat has been detected in Illinois.
WSIL -- A drug resistant fungus being called a global health threat has been detected in Illinois.
(CNN) Hydrogen peroxide, the active ingredient in over-the-counter whitening strips, may be harmful to the layer under the enamel of teeth, according to research presented Tuesday at a scientific meeting.
(CNN) Hydrogen peroxide, the active ingredient in over-the-counter whitening strips, may be harmful to the layer under the enamel of teeth, according to research presented Tuesday at a scientific meeting.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is trumpeting legislation introduced in the Illinois General Assembly to create a graduated income tax structure.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is trumpeting legislation introduced in the Illinois General Assembly to create a graduated income tax structure.