Senate backs term limits for Missouri's executive officials

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment limiting how long the state's top executives can serve in office.

The measure given initial approval Tuesday would limit the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and attorney general to being elected to two, four-year terms. Such limits already exist for the governor and treasurer, but not for the others.

State House and Senate members also already are subject to term limits.

If passed by the Senate and House, the new term-limits proposal would be placed on the ballot for voters to decide in 2020.

Republican Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, of Parkville, says he's sponsoring the amendment because "people shouldn't be making careers out of politics." He says the amendment would make term limits consistent for Missouri officeholders.

