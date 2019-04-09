Senate backs term limits for Missouri's executive officials - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Senate backs term limits for Missouri's executive officials

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment limiting how long the state's top executives can serve in office.

The measure given initial approval Tuesday would limit the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and attorney general to being elected to two, four-year terms. Such limits already exist for the governor and treasurer, but not for the others.

State House and Senate members also already are subject to term limits.

If passed by the Senate and House, the new term-limits proposal would be placed on the ballot for voters to decide in 2020.

Republican Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, of Parkville, says he's sponsoring the amendment because "people shouldn't be making careers out of politics." He says the amendment would make term limits consistent for Missouri officeholders.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.