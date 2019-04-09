Carmi Police raising funds for new K9 officer

CARMI, Ill. -- The Carmi Police Department is asking for help getting a new police canine. The department's current K9, Orest, is facing health issues and is retiring after seven years of service.

Carmi Police say the cost of a new K9 officer, plus training in drug cases, crowd control, search and apprehension, is approximately $16,500. They're asking for donations from the community to help with costs.

"We feel that the availability of a Canine to our community is a huge asset to our citizens and Department by aiding and assisting us with these types of crimes and calls. The City of Carmi Police Department needs your help in continuing this service to the citizens. We are asking for your help with raising the funds to continue the existence or our Police Canine Program," the department posted to its Facebook page Tuesday.

Donations can be dropped off at the department or mailed to:

Carmi Police Department

108 N. Main Cross St.

Carmi, IL 62821

If you have questions contact Chief Jason Carter at chief@carmipd.com or call the Department at 618-382-4633.