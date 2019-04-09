Spillway Road closed Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Spillway Road closed Wednesday

MARION -- The Williamson County Highway department is closing Spillway Road Tuesday, April 10.

Spillway Road, between Skyhawk Road and Hayton School Road, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for culvert installation.

Driver's will need to seek an alternate route.

