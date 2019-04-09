Spillway Road closed Wednesday

MARION -- The Williamson County Highway department is closing Spillway Road Tuesday, April 10.
WSIL -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wants President Donald Trump to declare 58 counties disaster areas due to flooding in February and March.
WSIL -- The familiar buzzing of hummingbirds will soon be heard once again across the region as the tiny birds migrate northward for the warmer months of the year. As of April 8, sightings of hummingbirds had been reported as far north as St. Louis according to the hummingbirdcentral.com.
WSIL -- Tuesday will be a gorgeous day! There's some patchy dense fog to start off, but that will mix out quickly this morning. Thin cirrus clouds will give a "milky" look to the sky on occasion, but a lot of sunshine will likely shine through.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Students bring the award-winning musical 'Guys and Dolls' to life at the Carterville High School.
CAMBRIA, Ill. -- Firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire in Cambria.
FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Less than one week after Franklin County voters passed a one percent sales tax increase to build a new courthouse, leaders are discussing construction plans.
MARION -- Shoppers could soon notice a brighter scene surrounding the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion.
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is recognizing six members of the public for their creative ideas to improve safety as part of the department's digital message sign contest.
CHICAGO -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma L.P. and Purdue Pharma Inc. (Purdue) over its deceptive marketing practices designed to significantly increase prescriptions issued for opioids.
