Missouri lawmaker wants $5M for flood-related construction - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri lawmaker wants $5M for flood-related construction

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's top Senate budgeter wants to set aside $5 million for any needed road and bridge repairs related to flooding.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman on Tuesday proposed putting the money in next year's budget. The next fiscal year begins in July.

Flooding has ravaged the state this year, and the Missouri River breached numerous levees last month, mostly in northwest Missouri. Hundreds of homes were inundated.

Hegeman says at least one bridge will need to be fixed.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson also has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help assess flood damage in seven counties. That will help Parson later request federal disaster assistance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.