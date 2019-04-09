Ethics panel declines to reconsider Glenn's complaint - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ethics panel declines to reconsider Glenn's complaint

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky ethics panel says it won't reconsider an ethics complaint by a Democratic lawmaker against the state House's Republican leader.

The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission on Tuesday denied a request by Rep. Jim Glenn to reconsider its dismissal of his complaint against House Speaker David Osborne.

Glenn alleges Republican leaders who control the House used state resources, including a staff lawyer, to help prepare an election challenge against him.

Glenn won the House seat after last year's election results initially had him winning by one vote, but a recount put the race in a tie. Republican DJ Johnson eventually withdrew his challenge.

The ethics panel says Osborne's actions were "authorized by law."

Pierce Whites, an attorney representing Glenn, says the decision abandoned long-standing rules against using legislative staff in partisan election matters.

