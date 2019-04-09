Woman in sexual harassment case fights demand to repay money - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman in sexual harassment case fights demand to repay money

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A woman who received $110,000 in a secret sexual harassment settlement with three current and former Kentucky GOP lawmakers is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit demanding that she give it back.

The lawsuit claims the woman violated a confidentiality agreement. Her dismissal motion, filed Tuesday in Fayette Circuit Court in Lexington, says the lawsuit is "meritless."

The settlement toppled Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover. The Associated Press is not naming the woman who made the allegations, at her request.

The lawsuit seeking the money back, plus interest, was filed by Hoover, who remains a House member, along with state Rep. Michael Meredith and former state Rep. Jim DeCesare.

Their attorney, Leslie Vose, did not immediately return a phone call and email Tuesday seeking comment on the dismissal motion.

