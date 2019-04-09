Gov. Bevin requests federal disaster declaration

WSIL -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wants President Donald Trump to declare 58 counties disaster areas due to flooding in February and March.

Gov. Bevin says strong winds and rains caused $41 million in damages statewide--mostly due to highways, bridges, and utility infrastructure.

Three Kentuckians died.

"This requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide nearly one half of Kentucky's counties with federal assistance as they recover from widespread severe storms and flooding in recent weeks," said Gov. Bevin. "The resiliency of the Commonwealth's communities is truly inspiring, and our hope is that this Declaration request will yield much-needed resources to assist local governments across the state in recovery efforts."

The request covers the following counties in our region: Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg.

