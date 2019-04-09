Gov. Bevin requests federal disaster declaration - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gov. Bevin requests federal disaster declaration

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wants President Donald Trump to declare 58 counties disaster areas due to flooding in February and March.

Gov. Bevin says strong winds and rains caused $41 million in damages statewide--mostly due to highways, bridges, and utility infrastructure.

Three Kentuckians died.

"This requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide nearly one half of Kentucky's counties with federal assistance as they recover from widespread severe storms and flooding in recent weeks," said Gov. Bevin. "The resiliency of the Commonwealth's communities is truly inspiring, and our hope is that this Declaration request will yield much-needed resources to assist local governments across the state in recovery efforts."

The request covers the following counties in our region: Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Gov. Bevin requests federal disaster declaration

    Gov. Bevin requests federal disaster declaration

    Tuesday, April 9 2019 12:11 PM EDT2019-04-09 16:11:44 GMT

    WSIL -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wants President Donald Trump to declare 58 counties disaster areas due to flooding in February and March. 

    WSIL -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wants President Donald Trump to declare 58 counties disaster areas due to flooding in February and March. 

  • Hummingbirds arriving with spring

    Hummingbirds arriving with spring

    Tuesday, April 9 2019 10:35 AM EDT2019-04-09 14:35:14 GMT

    WSIL -- The familiar buzzing of hummingbirds will soon be heard once again across the region as the tiny birds migrate northward for the warmer months of the year. As of April 8, sightings of hummingbirds had been reported as far north as St. Louis according to the hummingbirdcentral.com.  

    WSIL -- The familiar buzzing of hummingbirds will soon be heard once again across the region as the tiny birds migrate northward for the warmer months of the year. As of April 8, sightings of hummingbirds had been reported as far north as St. Louis according to the hummingbirdcentral.com.  

  • Beautiful the next couple of days, but winds and storms return by Thursday

    Beautiful the next couple of days, but winds and storms return by Thursday

    Tuesday, April 9 2019 9:34 AM EDT2019-04-09 13:34:07 GMT

    WSIL -- Tuesday will be a gorgeous day! There's some patchy dense fog to start off, but that will mix out quickly this morning. Thin cirrus clouds will give a "milky" look to the sky on occasion, but a lot of sunshine will likely shine through. 

    WSIL -- Tuesday will be a gorgeous day! There's some patchy dense fog to start off, but that will mix out quickly this morning. Thin cirrus clouds will give a "milky" look to the sky on occasion, but a lot of sunshine will likely shine through. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.