Kansas Guard brigade captain resigns over suicide concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A captain in a Kansas National Guard brigade has resigned over what she says is a lack of concern from guard leadership over recent suicides.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Capt. Tara Fields is a behavioral health officer. She has served 12 years in military, eight on active duty. She said her resignation will be final by the end of April.

Kansas Guard Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli said the guard has had nine suicides in the last five years, with three in the past 18 months.

Fields says suicides of a civilian worker and a man who had just been discharged weren't included in the guard's official number.

Tafanelli said the guard is concerned about every death and offers several programs to help struggling members.

