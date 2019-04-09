Committee recommends suspending 101 academic programs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Committee recommends suspending 101 academic programs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A committee is recommending that Western Kentucky University suspend more than a quarter of its academic programs.

The proposal comes after the Comprehensive Academic Program Evaluation committee reviewed all 380 academic programs offered at the university in Bowling Green. It proposes suspending a total of 101 programs: 11 undergraduate degrees, four graduate degrees and 86 other credentials such as minors and certificates. A few of the programs included majors in French and art education and minors in economics, biology, theater and English.

The Daily News reports Acting Provost Cheryl Stevens said in an email on Monday that the committee is ready to present its recommendations on Friday to the Board of Regents.

The Board of Regents is expected to vote on the proposal on May 10.

