Authorities: Human foot found in northwestern Indiana pond - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Human foot found in northwestern Indiana pond

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a human foot has been found in a pond in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports police responded Monday afternoon in Crown Point after a fisherman reported snagging what appeared to be a human foot. Crown Point police Chief Pete Land says in a statement that officers on the scene confirmed the remains were human.

The Lake County coroner's office said late Monday that remains had been found. Law enforcement officials returned to the area Tuesday to search the pond.

The coroner's office is working with law enforcement agencies on the investigation.

