Cambria home damaged by fire

CAMBRIA, Ill. -- Firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire in Cambria. It happened Tuesday (April 9) around 2:30 a.m.

The house is located on Iowa Street. Crews from Carterville and Hurst helped Cambria crews fight the flames. Fire chief Ron Modglin says the homeowner was at work at the time and the pets inside did not make it out.

No word on a cause at this time and no reports of injuries.