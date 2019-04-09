17-year-old arrested in West Des Moines slaying - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

17-year-old arrested in West Des Moines slaying

Posted: Updated:

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the slaying of a young woman found lying in a West Des Moines road.

Police say they've charged the boy with robbery and first-degree murder. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

Police were sent late Friday night to an area west of Interstate 35 near a busy retail district for reports of a woman lying in the road. Police say other calls about gunshots were received as officers headed to the area.

The officers found the woman in the road. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She's been identified as 18-year-old Sakira Bonner. Authorities say she was from Chicago but attended high school in Des Moines.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.