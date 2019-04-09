Wall commemorating Vietnam War to visit southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wall commemorating Vietnam War to visit southern Illinois

MARION, Ill. (AP) - The Marion Veterans Affairs Medical Center in southern Illinois will be the home for several days in May of The Moving Wall.

The wall is a half size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington and will be on display in Marion beginning May 2 through May 5.

The Moving Wall travels across the country to commemorate the war, which dramatically divided the nation in the 1960s and 1970s. It is inscribed with the names of more than 58,000 men and women who died in service during the conflict.

Veterans Affairs spokesman Kevin Harris says The Moving Wall is designed to honor and respect those who made the ultimate sacrifice through remembrance and education.

