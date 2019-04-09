Bob Dylan whiskey distillery to open fall 2020 in Nashville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bob Dylan whiskey distillery to open fall 2020 in Nashville

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More information is being released about music icon Bob Dylan's project in downtown Nashville in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of his "Nashville Skyline" album.

Dylan is set to help open a whiskey distillery in fall 2020 under the brand "Heaven's Door."

A news release says Heaven's Door Spirits will transform the 160-year-old Elm Street Church into the Heaven's Door Distillery and Center for the Arts, featuring the distillery, a whiskey library, a restaurant and a 360-seat live performance venue.

It will also feature Dylan's paintings and metalwork sculptures.

The group unveiled the opening date and some facility details Tuesday to coincide with the anniversary of the release of Dylan's ninth album.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.