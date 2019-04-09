CHS students to perform their rendition of a famous Broadway mus - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHS students to perform their rendition of a famous Broadway musical

CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Choir students from the Carterville High School will be performing the award-winning musical 'Guys and Dolls'.

The musical tells the story of New York gangsters, gamblers and other characters from the city's underworld during the early 1900s. 'Guys and Dolls' premiered on Broadway in 1950 with more than 1,200 performances and eventually won the Tony Award for Best Musical. 

Shows will be Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.and the following Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Carterville High School.

For tickets click here.

