CHS students to perform their rendition of a famous Broadway musical

WSIL -- Tuesday will be a gorgeous day! There's some patchy dense fog to start off, but that will mix out quickly this morning. Thin cirrus clouds will give a "milky" look to the sky on occasion, but a lot of sunshine will likely shine through.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Students bring the award-winning musical 'Guys and Dolls' to life at the Carterville High School.
CAMBRIA, Ill. -- Firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire in Cambria.
FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Less than one week after Franklin County voters passed a one percent sales tax increase to build a new courthouse, leaders are discussing construction plans.
MARION -- Shoppers could soon notice a brighter scene surrounding the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion.
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is recognizing six members of the public for their creative ideas to improve safety as part of the department's digital message sign contest.
CHICAGO -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma L.P. and Purdue Pharma Inc. (Purdue) over its deceptive marketing practices designed to significantly increase prescriptions issued for opioids.
WSIL -- A drug resistant fungus being called a global health threat has been detected in Illinois.
CARTERVILLE -- Experts at Shawnee Alliance say elder abuse comes in different forms and happens more than you might think.
WSIL -- The United States Postal Service announced that it is issuing a new commemorative stamp honoring the late President George H. W. Bush.
