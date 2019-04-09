Marion approves new lighting to keep shoppers safe

MARION -- Shoppers could soon notice a brighter scene surrounding the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion.

During a city council meeting Monday night, leaders approved to spend nearly $14,000 on 84 new LED lights around the mall.

The mall's parking lot is currently dark because the lights do not turn on due to the city not having control.

The lights at Target are functioning because the company installed their own LED lights.

Marion Street Superintendent Doug Phillips said he is concerned for the safety of customers and employees who have to use the parking lot.

"Right now it's just dark around there and we have to do something about it," Phillips said. "You have those anchor stores around there that deserve to have the lighting on the street and the safety of the people coming to their business."

Dillard's employees told News 3's they are scared to walk to their cars at night because of the dark parking lot.

Employees also said customers have mentioned the store looks closed due to the lack of light.

Phillips said Ameren will give the city $30,000 as an incentive for installing the LED lights.

"The parking lot will really light up all the way around to the Target," Phillips said.

Phillips said this agreement with Ameren is a win-win for the customers and the city.

"We are trying to get light to them out there and make it presentable for when shoppers are out there and the safety for the businesses around them," Phillips said.

Phillips said with the the city's approval, he will begin ordering the new lights and adapters.

Customers and employees can expect to see the new lights up sometime in May.