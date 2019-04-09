County leaders reveal next steps for new courthouse

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Less than one week after Franklin County voters passed a 1 percent sales tax increase to build a new courthouse, leaders are discussing construction plans.

The Franklin County Board met with public on Monday to talk about plans for the courthouse and the Campbell building.

During the meeting, leaders discussed the possibility of the new courthouse costing around $17.5 million.

The current courthouse is nearly 150 years old and has crumbling walls, cracked ceilings and a leaky roof.

County board chairman Randall Crocker said the first step is having the current courthouse land surveyed.

"So we know what we own and what we can use and in conjunction with that we will meet the department of transportation to be sure of any concerns they have or any set back requirements they would have to build a courthouse," Crocker said.

Crocker said he expects the current courthouse to be demolished by the end of the year.

During the demolition and rebuilding process, the courtrooms and some offices will be moved into what is known as the "Drew Building" across the street from the courthouse.

Crocker said both the county clerk and treasurer's office will be moved into the Campbell building once they are finished renovating the back room.

The cost for the renovation is included in the price tag for the new courthouse.

Crocker said he expects those two departments to be moved by the end of the summer.

Taxpayers will start seeing the 1 percent sales tax increase on July 1.

This means that for every $100 consumers spend on goods in Franklin County, $1 goes to the county.