IDOT announces six winners of digital sign contest

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is recognizing six members of the public for their creative ideas to improve safety as part of the department's digital message sign contest. More than 1,400 entries were submitted in six categories.

"Millions of drivers see our digital signs each year, so they are an important tool for heightened safety awareness on our roads," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "With more than 1,000 traffic fatalities last year, the public's messages could be the difference between life and death.

The six winners (listed below) will receive a decorative, personalized street sign. Their messages will be in rotation on approximately 100 overhead dynamic message signs statewide in 2019.

PUT DOWN THE PHONE AND NOBODY GETS HURT submitted by Leanne Harbour ONLY THE CASSEROLE SHOULD BE BAKED DON'T DRIVE HIGH submitted by Grant Mitchell YOU LOOK SO CUTE IN THAT SEATBELT submitted by Audra Noyes DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW? SLOW DOWN! submitted by John Shukites DRIVE LIKE YOUR FAMILY IS IN THE NEXT CAR submitted by Gene Larkin SOMEONE I LOVE WORKS ON THE ROADS SLOW IN THE ZONE! submitted by Lisa Hansen

You can click here to see the current digital messages on display in real time.