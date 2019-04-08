IDOT announces six winners of digital sign contest

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Less than one week after Franklin County voters passed a one percent sales tax increase to build a new courthouse, leaders are discussing construction plans.
MARION -- Shoppers could soon notice a brighter scene surrounding the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion.
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is recognizing six members of the public for their creative ideas to improve safety as part of the department's digital message sign contest.
CHICAGO -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma L.P. and Purdue Pharma Inc. (Purdue) over its deceptive marketing practices designed to significantly increase prescriptions issued for opioids.
WSIL -- A drug resistant fungus being called a global health threat has been detected in Illinois.
CARTERVILLE -- Experts at Shawnee Alliance say elder abuse comes in different forms and happens more than you might think.
WSIL -- The United States Postal Service announced that it is issuing a new commemorative stamp honoring the late President George H. W. Bush.
WSIL -- Actress Allison Mack has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering relating to her alleged role in a sex trafficking case.
WSIL -- At least 465 cases of measles have been reported in the United States since January 1, according to the latest numbers shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.
MASSAC CO. -- A man is in custody Monday and is facing several charges after taking a Massac County deputy on a high-speed pursuit Saturday evening, which took place on back roads and through the city of Metropolis.
