Man faces several charges after high-speed chase

WSIL -- Actress Allison Mack has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering relating to her alleged role in a sex trafficking case.
WSIL -- At least 465 cases of measles have been reported in the United States since January 1, according to the latest numbers shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.
MASSAC CO. -- A man is in custody Monday and is facing several charges after taking a Massac County deputy on a high-speed pursuit Saturday evening, which took place on back roads and through the city of Metropolis.
MARION, Ill. -- Spring brings sunny days, rain, and allergy season, many people are already feeling the effects but there are steps you can take to reduce the irritation.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- An Illinois state senator believes it'll be too easy for young people to buy tobacco out of state.
MARION -- The Williamson County High Department is closing two roads on Thursday, April 11.
MARION -- Illinois State Police are trying find out why a driver led Marion police on a 20-minute chase, which ended with the suspect shot and a Marion Police officer injured.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, April 8.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- Police need your help tracking down suspects after a theft at a Paducah business.
WSIL -- Tuesday will likely be the "Pick of the Week" with a lot of sunshine and temperatures running around 70 degrees.
