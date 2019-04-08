Man faces several charges after high-speed chase

MASSAC CO. -- A man is in custody Monday and facing several charges after taking a Massac County deputy on a high-speed pursuit on back roads and through the city of Metropolis Saturday evening.

The incident started when a sheriff's deputy got a call around 8 p.m. about an aggravated domestic battery. "A woman at a residence had serious injuries," says Chad Kaylor, Investigator for the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the suspect then walked away from the home. Around that time, another deputy who was searching the area for the man, saw a car picking someone up.

Kaylor says that the deputy thought the suspect could be inside and pulled over the white Nissan Juke. When the deputy got out of the patrol car to approach the driver, they sped off.

The chase started north of Metropolis on Korte road near the high school. "He went out into the Country club area, then the vehicle went out on some back roads," Kaylor explains.

The deputy reached speeds of 80 mph trying to keep up with the car. The suspect slowed down a bit when going into town, driving straight through a Dollar General parking lot and continuing into a field.

Kaylor says the pursuit ended when the car hit a ditch behind Parkview apartments.

Witnesses say a woman immediately got out of the car with her hands up and surrendered to police.

The man, now identified as 27-year old Travis Blanton, ran away and tried hiding in a nearby field where he was arrested.

He faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting a peace officer. Metropolis police officers helped with the Blanton's arrest.

No one was hurt. Blanton's bail has yet to set.

Kaylor adds that the woman was not arrested and faces no charges at this time and deputies are still searching for the man in their initial domestic aggravated battery call.