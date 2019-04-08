Schimpf: Young people will buy tobacco in Missouri

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- An Illinois state senator believes it'll be too easy for young people to buy tobacco out of state, and that's why he voted against the legislation that raises the age to 21 to buy tobacco in Illinois.

Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, voted against HB345. Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Sunday to change the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to pass such a law. It is the eighth state to make the change behind California, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon and Virginia.

"I do think that if somebody is old enough to make a decision about whether or not they're going to serve our county and be put into harms way, they're old enough to make their own decisions about whether or not to purchase tobacco or not," said Schimpf.

During Sunday's signing, Pritzker urged surrounding Midwest states to follow suit.

"It's very easy for somebody that live in Randolph county or Monroe county to go across the river and get the stuff from Missouri if that want to, and they take their economic dollars with them," said Schimpf.

The change goes into effect July 1.