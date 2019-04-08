Kentucky man, wife killed trying to go around railroad arms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man, wife killed trying to go around railroad arms

Posted: Updated:

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man who tried to go around railroad crossing arms and his wife have died in a crash with a train.

The Webster County sheriff's office said in a news release that a southbound train was stopped on a side switch track waiting for a northbound train to pass. The release said 83-year-old James King of Slaughters proceeded over the tracks, failed to see the oncoming northbound CSX train and pulled into its path on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said King and 78-year-old Carolyn King were pronounced dead at the scene on Kentucky 138 at the railroad crossing in Slaughters, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Madisonville.

The crash remained under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.