Bridge repair forcing road closures

MARION -- The Williamson County High Department is closing two roads on Thursday, April 11.

Two bridges on Grant Brick Road and McSparren Road will be closed to traffic for approximately 35 days.

The structures are being impacted by longwall mining operations in the area. Traffic control signs will be in place to alert drivers. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the closure.

