Few details released about Marion police chase

MARION -- Illinois State Police are trying find out why a driver led Marion Police on a 20 minute chase, which ended with the suspect shot and a Marion officer injured.

According to Marion Police, after receiving multiple reports of a reckless driver Friday night, officers tried to make a stop, but the driver wouldn't slow down. Police say the driver began swerving at squad cars and deliberately rammed into one.

The police officer driving the squad car that was rammed, pulled out his gun and fired, striking the suspect.

The shots were fired in the parking lot of Huck's on East Deyoung Street, but the suspect continued to evade police before crashing outside Etcetera Flowers and Gifts.

The suspect's car jumped the curb, knocked over the flower shop's sign and damaged some of the landscaping.

Patti Orlovich, who owns the Appliance Wizard next door, was out of town at the time but as soon as she returned, she checked on her store.

"All we heard was that it ended somewhere between the railroad tracks and ZX gas station, and it landed in a business. So we know our business was on that route, so we came into town at one o'clock in the morning and just came by to make sure our business was okay," said Orlovich.

She says she's thinking of everyone involved, the police officer and the suspect who was shot.

"I hope the other victim is okay, just gets the help he needs," said Orlovich.

Illinois State Police has taken over the investigation, but on Monday the agency referred all questions to Marion Police.

News 3 reached out to Marion Police to get more information on the suspect involved and the officer's condition, but we were told further information is not being released at this time.