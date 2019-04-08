$30,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen in Paducah - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

$30,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Police need your help tracking down suspects after a theft at a Paducah business.

Investigators say four John Deere commercial grade, zero turn mowers went missing from Hutson Inc. on March 31.

That equipment is worth more than $30,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

