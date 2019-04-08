Suburban St. Louis officer injured by speeding car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suburban St. Louis officer injured by speeding car

EDMUNDSON, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis police officer is hospitalized after a speeding car crashed into his squad car near Lambert Airport.

The Edmundson officer's name and condition were not immediately released but authorities say the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The accident happened Monday afternoon. Police say one car was chasing another when one of the vehicles hit the officer's squad car on an Interstate 70 exit ramp near the airport.

The drivers of both vehicles were arrested.

Edmundson is a St. Louis County town with about 800 residents.

