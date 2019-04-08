Dry skies for Tuesday

WSIL -- A cold front will finally move away from the region leaving slightly cooler, but noticeably drier air across the region. Tuesday will likely be the "Pick of the Week" with a lot of sunshine and temperatures running around 70 degrees.

Dry weather sticks around through Wednesday.

Thursday, a strong cold front will approach during the afternoon. Showers and storms are likely to develop along and ahead of the front during the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong. The front will sweep through Thursday evening, and significantly cooler air will move in for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have the latest forecast tonight on News 3.