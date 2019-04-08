Poplar Bluff burglary suspects wanted

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Poplar Bluff Police are trying to identify two burglary suspects.

On March 31, two people forced entry into a home in the 400 block of Lester Street.

A hidden trail camera took pictures of the suspects.

If you have any information, contact Poplar Bluff Police or Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632 or dmustain@pbpolice.org.