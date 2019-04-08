Poplar Bluff burglary suspects wanted - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Poplar Bluff burglary suspects wanted

Posted: Updated:

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Poplar Bluff Police are trying to identify two burglary suspects. 

On March 31, two people forced entry into a home in the 400 block of Lester Street. 

A hidden trail camera took pictures of the suspects.

If you have any information, contact Poplar Bluff Police or Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632 or dmustain@pbpolice.org.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.