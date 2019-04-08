Poplar Bluff burglary suspects wanted

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Poplar Bluff Police are trying to identify two burglary suspects.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Poplar Bluff Police are trying to identify two burglary suspects.
MT. VERNON -- Job seekers have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the annual Rend Lake College Job Search Party. More than 40 employers will be on hand to interview for openings.
MT. VERNON -- Job seekers have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the annual Rend Lake College Job Search Party. More than 40 employers will be on hand to interview for openings.
WSIL – More than 56,500 pounds of stuffed sandwich products are being recalled because they make contain semi-transparent plastic.
WSIL – More than 56,500 pounds of stuffed sandwich products are being recalled because they make contain semi-transparent plastic.
ELDORADO – Ferrell Hospital is making changes to its entrances and parking as a $34 million expansion and renovation project gets underway.
ELDORADO – Ferrell Hospital is making changes to its entrances and parking as a $34 million expansion and renovation project gets underway.
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Michigan youth basketball coach accused of punching a Kentucky referee, knocking him unconscious, has been charged with assault.
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Michigan youth basketball coach accused of punching a Kentucky referee, knocking him unconscious, has been charged with assault.
WSIL -- Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a home on Sycamore Road in rural Carterville.
WSIL -- Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a home on Sycamore Road in rural Carterville.
WSIL -- Scattered showers and t-storms are expected on Monday with a stalled out cold front camped over southeastern Illinois. The best chances for rain will remain south of Route 13 this afternoon.
WSIL -- Scattered showers and t-storms are expected on Monday with a stalled out cold front camped over southeastern Illinois. The best chances for rain will remain south of Route 13 this afternoon.
DESOTO -- Gov. Pritzker signed landmark legislation Sunday afternoon, raising the legal age to purchase cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 statewide
DESOTO -- Gov. Pritzker signed landmark legislation Sunday afternoon, raising the legal age to purchase cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 statewide
ELKVILLE, Ill-- Dozens gathered at Route 51 Brewery Sunday for the Spring Vendor Fair.
ELKVILLE, Ill-- Dozens gathered at Route 51 Brewery Sunday for the Spring Vendor Fair.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill banning the sale of tobacco products to minors.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill banning the sale of tobacco products to minors.