Attorneys pursuing plea deal in fire that killed 2 children

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Attorneys say they believe a plea deal is possible for a woman facing neglect charges after her two young children died in a northwestern Indiana fire last year.

The (Gary) Post-Tribune reports 34-year-old Kristen Gober appeared in a Lake County court Monday. Her public defender and prosecutors asked the judge for a hearing in two weeks to see if they can reach a plea deal. Gober is charged with neglect and drug possession counts after the March 2018 death of her 4-year-old son Khristopher and 2-year-old daughter Kailani.

Authorities say Gober left the children unattended with their 6-year-old brother when they started the fire while playing with a stove. The fire displaced more than 100 people from a complex in Gary.

Gober has been in custody since she was charged last year.

