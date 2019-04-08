Couple accused of digging for artifacts along Ohio River

MAUCKPORT, Ind. (AP) - Two people have been arrested after conservation officers discovered drugs, turtle parts and Indian artifacts at a house in southern Indiana.

Officers had received numerous reports of illegal digging and trespassing along the Ohio River in Harrison County. A man and a woman from Central were arrested last Thursday.

The Department of Natural Resources says officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Central and discovered a meth lab, illegal ginseng, arrowheads and stone tools. State police and the county sheriff's department assisted with dismantling the meth lab.

