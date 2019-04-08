Police: 82-year-old man shoots suspect in home invasion

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say an 82-year-old man shot and critically wounded a man he believed was breaking into his home.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the city's West End neighborhood. Police were first called about a "prowler attempting entry." As officers were on the way to the home, a second call said there was a shooting at the same home.

The 82-year-old man and a 59-year-old man in the same house told police an intruder had forced his way inside. The 82-year-old shot the 37-year-old suspected intruder.

The man who was shot is hospitalized in critical and unstable condition. The two men in the home were not injured.

