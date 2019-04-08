56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwich products recalled - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwich products recalled

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
WSIL – More than 56,500 pounds of stuffed sandwich products are being recalled because they make contain semi-transparent plastic.

The recall involves:

  • 9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.
  • 9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

The sandwiches were produced on February 19 and February 20, 2019. The products have “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says consumers should throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

