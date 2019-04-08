EPA aims to remove polluted soil from 167 East Chicago homes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

EPA aims to remove polluted soil from 167 East Chicago homes

Posted: Updated:

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to excavate lead- and arsenic-tainted soil from around more than 160 homes in a northwestern Indiana city.

The EPA intends to remove polluted soil from about 167 properties in East Chicago's Calumet neighborhood, which is part of the U.S.S. Lead Superfund site.

The Post-Tribune reports EPA remedial project manager Sarah Rolfes said Saturday that the exterior residential cleanups would end this year if the properties targeted for remediation are completed and the agency receives access for sampling and remediation at 28 properties in the neighborhood.

In 2016, over 1,000 people were forced from the West Calumet Housing Complex after tests found high lead levels in blood samples from some children and some yards with lead levels over 70 times the U.S. safety standard.

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.