Construction forces changes to Ferrell Hospital entrances, parking

ELDORADO – Ferrell Hospital is making changes to its entrances and parking as a $34 million expansion and renovation project gets underway.

The patient drop-off and entrance for the hospital and Ferrell Hospital Family Practice Clinic will be relocated to Benton Street, at the north end of the complex. Patient parking will be across Benton Street in an existing lot.

“As we grow to better serve our patients and community, we know there will be some temporary inconveniences in parking and wayfinding,” said Alisa Coleman, CEO, Ferrell Hospital. “We will do our best to communicate changes in advance via local media, social media and our website.”

The expansion also means closing two streets that run north-south next to Ferrell Hospital.

Maple Street and Glenwood Avenue, between Benton and Grant Streets, will close permanently April 15. Crews will be constructing a 55,000 square foot addition in that area.