Construction forces changes to Ferrell Hospital entrances, parking

ELDORADO – Ferrell Hospital is making changes to its entrances and parking as a $34 million expansion and renovation project gets underway.
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Michigan youth basketball coach accused of punching a Kentucky referee, knocking him unconscious, has been charged with assault.
WSIL -- Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a home on Sycamore Road in rural Carterville.
WSIL -- Scattered showers and t-storms are expected on Monday with a stalled out cold front camped over southeastern Illinois. The best chances for rain will remain south of Route 13 this afternoon.
DESOTO -- Gov. Pritzker signed landmark legislation Sunday afternoon, raising the legal age to purchase cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 statewide
ELKVILLE, Ill-- Dozens gathered at Route 51 Brewery Sunday for the Spring Vendor Fair.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill banning the sale of tobacco products to minors.
MARION, Ill. -- More than 50 people gathered at the Marion VA Hospital to run for a good cause.
It was a warm start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- An investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a dead body was found inside a residence late Friday evening.
