Southeast Missouri man charged in death of his wife

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A 69-year-old southeast Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Timothy Edward Corrigan of Cape Girardeau is jailed on $750,000 cash bond after the body of his 64-year-old wife, Katheia Corrigan, was found Friday night inside their home.

Police say Timothy Corrigan called to say he shot his wife. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. Corrigan, who also is charged with armed criminal action, does not yet have a listed attorney.

