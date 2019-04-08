Flights canceled at Columbia airport over runway concerns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Flights canceled at Columbia airport over runway concerns

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Three regional carriers have temporarily suspended operations at a Columbia airport, citing concerns about runway conditions.

KRCG-TV reports that a news conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon to discuss the situation. The temporary suspension was announced Saturday by United Airlines regional carrier SkyWest and American Airlines regional carriers Mesa Airlines and Envoy Airlines.

At issue is a secondary runway that airlines began using after the main runway at the Columbia Regional Airport was closed April 1 for maintenance. The airport says in a statement that the secondary runway is newly renovated and "safe."

But interim city manager John Glascock says the airlines have expressed concerns about a crown that is required for water drainage. He says it can cause the feeling of hitting a bump during takeoff and landing.

