Knife-wielding suspected car thief shot by police identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Knife-wielding suspected car thief shot by police identified

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) - Police in the Chicago suburb of Bloomingdale have identified the man fatally shot by officers after they say he rushed at them brandishing a knife as 26-year-old Julius Glover of nearby Carol Stream.

According to Bloomingdale police, officers responding Friday night to a call of a man with a knife in a store were notified when they arrived that the man had just stolen a car. They spotted the vehicle and followed. They say when Glover reached the nearby community of Glendale Heights he climbed out and was killed by officers when he came at them with the knife.

The investigation has been turned over to the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, but Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese says it appears the officers acted properly.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.