Multiple fire crews respond to house fire in Carterville

WSIL -- Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a home on Sycamore Road in rural Carterville.

Carterville Fire responded to a house fire on the 5000 block after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Mutual aid from Williamson County, Herrin, and Marion fire departments was called to the scene.

Carterville Fire Chief Ron Rains says the fire is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the home. One person was home when the fire started but was not injured.

While the fire is not thought to be suspicious, the fire marshal's office has been called in to assist in the investigation.