3 children, 2 adults die in Illinois 'inferno' trailer fire

GOODFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say three young children and two adults died in a central Illinois mobile home fire that neighbors called an "inferno."

The Woodford County coroner identified the victims of the blaze as 1-year-old Ariel Wall, 2-year-olds Rose Alwood and Damien Wall, 34-year-old Jason Wall and 69-year-old Kathryn Murray. Coroner Tim Ruestman says he pronounced them dead at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in a mobile home park in the village of Goodfield, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Peoria.

Two others were treated and released from a Peoria hospital. Ruestman says all seven people were related. He says autopsies found the five deaths were fire-related.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion and screaming. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. State and local authorities are investigating.

