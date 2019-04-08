3 children, 2 adults die in Illinois 'inferno' trailer fire

GOODFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say three young children and two adults died in a central Illinois mobile home fire that neighbors called an "inferno."

The Woodford County coroner identified the victims of the blaze as 1-year-old Ariel Wall, 2-year-olds Rose Alwood and Damien Wall, 34-year-old Jason Wall and 69-year-old Kathryn Murray. Coroner Tim Ruestman says he pronounced them dead at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in a mobile home park in the village of Goodfield, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Peoria.

Two others were treated and released from a Peoria hospital. Ruestman says all seven people were related. He says autopsies found the five deaths were fire-related.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion and screaming. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. State and local authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.