'Just a lot of well-done corned beef' after Missouri wreck

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a weekend wreck on an eastern Missouri highway turned into a corned beef roast.

The Eureka Fire Protection District says in a Facebook post that a rig carrying the meat caught fire Saturday on Interstate 44. Fire spokesman Scott Barthelmass told KMOX -AM that the rig's brakes ignited first, then the whole trailer went up in flames. He says that no one was hurt, "just a lot of well-done corned beef."

Traffic also was snarled for hours in the area about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

