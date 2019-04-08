Scattered showers to start the week

WSIL -- Scattered showers and t-storms are expected on Monday with a stalled out cold front camped over southeastern Illinois. The best chances for rain will remain south of Route 13 this afternoon. Despite the rain, it will be a warm afternoon with temperatures well into the 70s.

The cold front will finally sweep through this evening and slightly cooler, but noticeably drier air will move in. Tuesday will likely be the "Pick of the Week" with a lot of sunshine and temperatures running around 70º.

Dry weather sticks around through Wednesday.

Thursday, a strong cold front will approach during the afternoon. Showers and storms are likely to develop along and ahead of the front during the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong. The front will sweep through Thursday evening and significantly cooler air will move in for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Join meteorologist Nick Hausen for the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.