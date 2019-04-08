Scattered showers to start the week

WSIL -- Scattered showers and t-storms are expected on Monday with a stalled out cold front camped over southeastern Illinois. The best chances for rain will remain south of Route 13 this afternoon.
DESOTO -- Gov. Pritzker signed landmark legislation Sunday afternoon, raising the legal age to purchase cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 statewide
ELKVILLE, Ill-- Dozens gathered at Route 51 Brewery Sunday for the Spring Vendor Fair.
MCCRACKEN CO.-- A Michigan man was arrested after punching a referee.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill banning the sale of tobacco products to minors.
MARION, Ill. -- More than 50 people gathered at the Marion VA Hospital to run for a good cause.
It was a warm start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- An investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a dead body was found inside a residence late Friday evening.
Temperatures are mild this morning, and they will continue to rise.
MARION, Ill. -- A chase through the city of Marion turned into an officer-involved shooting. Around 10 p.m. Friday night, Marion police received several 911 calls of a reckless driver on Interstate 57 just south of Marion.
