Kentucky man accuses West Virginia hospital of child abuse

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky man says his infant son suffered a broken arm, fractured ribs and fractured legs while at the Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Ronald Cunagin, of Lovely, Kentucky, is suing the hospital and accuses its employees of battery and negligent supervision. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services investigated the baby's injuries and determined that someone deliberately harmed him.

The lawsuit says Cunagin's son was born at the hospital in 2017 and was a patient for about a month. The baby was then transferred to a Kentucky hospital where he was diagnosed with his injuries. The lawsuit says genetic testing determined the baby didn't have any health issues that weakened his bones.

The hospital didn't immediately return requests for comment.

