Dozens shop local at Spring vendor fair

DESOTO -- Gov. Pritzker signed landmark legislation Sunday afternoon, raising the legal age to purchase cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 statewide
DESOTO -- Gov. Pritzker signed landmark legislation Sunday afternoon, raising the legal age to purchase cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 statewide
ELKVILLE, Ill-- Dozens gathered at Route 51 Brewery Sunday for the Spring Vendor Fair.
ELKVILLE, Ill-- Dozens gathered at Route 51 Brewery Sunday for the Spring Vendor Fair.
MCCRACKEN CO.-- A Michigan man was arrested after punching a referee.
MCCRACKEN CO.-- A Michigan man was arrested after punching a referee.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill banning the sale of tobacco products to minors.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill banning the sale of tobacco products to minors.
MARION, Ill. -- More than 50 people gathered at the Marion VA Hospital to run for a good cause.
MARION, Ill. -- More than 50 people gathered at the Marion VA Hospital to run for a good cause.
It was a warm start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
It was a warm start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- An investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a dead body was found inside a residence late Friday evening.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- An investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a dead body was found inside a residence late Friday evening.
Temperatures are mild this morning, and they will continue to rise.
Temperatures are mild this morning, and they will continue to rise.
MARION, Ill. -- A chase through the city of Marion turned into an officer-involved shooting. Around 10 p.m. Friday night, Marion police received several 911 calls of a reckless driver on Interstate 57 just south of Marion.
MARION, Ill. -- A chase through the city of Marion turned into an officer-involved shooting. Around 10 p.m. Friday night, Marion police received several 911 calls of a reckless driver on Interstate 57 just south of Marion.
MT. VERNON -- Job seekers have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the annual Rend Lake College Job Search Party. More than 40 employers will be on hand to interview for openings.
MT. VERNON -- Job seekers have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the annual Rend Lake College Job Search Party. More than 40 employers will be on hand to interview for openings.