Dozens shop local at Spring vendor fair

ELKVILLE, Ill-- Dozens gathered at Route 51 Brewery Sunday for the Spring Vendor Fair.

Handmade crafts, local cheese, jewelry and a variety of others items were available. Pink Zebra, one of the many vendors at the event, turned several of its products blue to promote Autism awareness month. 10% of the company's sales today will go towards the Autism Speaks Organization.

Nadine Wilson, a vendor for Pink Zebra, says the cause is close to her heart.

"I work at a preschool and we do see some children with autism and they're wonderful kids and there's so much that they can benefit from this organization," said Wilson.

Wilson says the the Spring Fair has grown over the years with new vendors and a bigger turnout each time.