Shower and storm chances continue tonight, dry days on the way

WSIL -- Shower and thunderstorm chances continue as the cold front moves through tonight.

It was a mostly dry day giving some of us another chance to enjoy the warm springlike weather. However, you don't want to put away the rain gear just yet. A cold front will move through tonight and into tomorrow morning bringing more rain and thunderstorm chances. The chance for severe activity is slim but be sure to stay weather aware.

Showers and storms will likely linger into Monday morning before slowly clearing from west to east leading to a drier afternoon. The front will bring little change to our temperatures. High temperatures will continue to make it into the 70s for much of the week.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Thursday followed by a big cool down.

