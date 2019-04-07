APNewsBreak: Comptroller orders IT contract progress reports

By JOHN O'CONNOR

AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has suspended nearly $6 million owed to a company for an online insurance portal that isn't delivering the savings or services promised.

Mendoza told The Associated Press about the action against Georgia-based Morneau Shepell (mohr-NOH' shih-PELL') along with her plan to require performance reports for all state technology contracts exceeding $5 million.

The annual reports will allow the public to see if contract goals are met. The Democrat plans an announcement Monday.

A state audit last week found that the previous administration hired Morneau Shepell to design a health insurance exchange that would save the state $500 million a year. It was altered, is costing taxpayers $10 million extra a year and isn't working as promised. A2017 Associated Press report about the contract prompted the audit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.