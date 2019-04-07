APNewsBreak: Comptroller orders IT contract progress reports - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

APNewsBreak: Comptroller orders IT contract progress reports

Posted: Updated:

By JOHN O'CONNOR
AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has suspended nearly $6 million owed to a company for an online insurance portal that isn't delivering the savings or services promised.

Mendoza told The Associated Press about the action against Georgia-based Morneau Shepell (mohr-NOH' shih-PELL') along with her plan to require performance reports for all state technology contracts exceeding $5 million.

The annual reports will allow the public to see if contract goals are met. The Democrat plans an announcement Monday.

A state audit last week found that the previous administration hired Morneau Shepell to design a health insurance exchange that would save the state $500 million a year. It was altered, is costing taxpayers $10 million extra a year and isn't working as promised. A2017 Associated Press report about the contract prompted the audit.

