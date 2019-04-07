Police: Getting limited cooperation in shooting of 6 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Getting limited cooperation in shooting of 6

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say they continue to investigate the wounding of six people, including two children, during a family gathering despite limited cooperation by those targeted.

Authorities say two men in dark clothing approached the family gathering Saturday evening and opened fire before fleeing on foot. In addition to four adults, an 8-year-old boy was shot in the back and chest and a 10-year-old girl was shot in the shin.

The boy and a 29-year-old woman shot in the shoulder and chest were hospitalized in critical, but stable condition. The other victims were treated for less serious wounds.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (gooh-YEHL'-meeh) said Sunday that based on victim profiles, detectives suspect the shooting was possibly retaliation for an earlier incident resulting from a gang conflict in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Guglielmi says despite the limited cooperation, detectives are working to solve the crime.

